Georgia Southern hosts Old Dominion in Sun Belt play

Old Dominion (7-3) at Georgia Southern (5-5), Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Georgia Southern Offense

Overall: 403.5 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 248.5 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 155.0 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 30.0 points per game (55th)

Georgia Southern Defense

Overall: 465.9 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 245.1 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 220.8 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 34.6 points per game (128th)

Old Dominion Offense

Overall: 457.0 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 240.5 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 216.5 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 32.0 points per game (41st)

Old Dominion Defense

Overall: 344.5 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 185.4 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 159.1 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 21.1 points per game (35th)

Georgia Southern is 133rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 47.4% of the time. Old Dominion ranks 74th on offense, converting on 39.4% of third downs.

Old Dominion is 9th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 71.9% of trips.

Old Dominion is 130th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:00.

Team leaders

Georgia Southern

Passing: JC French, 2,293 yards, 17 TDs, 7 INTs, 62.8 completion percentage

Rushing: OJ Arnold, 884 yards on 130 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Camden Brown, 872 yards on 51 catches, 12 TDs

Old Dominion

Passing: Colton Joseph, 2,378 yards, 20 TDs, 9 INTs, 60.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Joseph, 713 yards on 118 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Tre’ Brown III, 735 yards on 34 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Georgia Southern won 45-40 over Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 15. French passed for 264 yards on 22-of-33 attempts (66.7%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Arnold carried the ball 21 times for 267 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding four receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown. Camden Brown put up 133 yards on five catches with three touchdowns.

Old Dominion won 33-0 over Troy on Thursday, Nov. 13. Joseph led Old Dominion with 147 yards on 10-of-20 passing (50.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 90 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Devin Roche carried the ball 16 times for 145 yards. Tre’ Brown III had five receptions for 112 yards.

Next game

Georgia Southern plays at Marshall on Nov. 29. Old Dominion hosts Georgia State on Nov. 29.

By The Associated Press