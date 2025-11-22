Skip to main content
Herman has 253 yards, winning 77 yard TD, Drake wins 17-10 to take Pioneer League

By AP News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nick Herman ran for 253 yards, including a late 77-yard touchdown, and Drake won the Pioneer Football League and an FCS playoff berth with a 17-10 win over Morehead State on Saturday.

Quarterback Logan Inagawa had an 8-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs (8-3, 7-1) scored on back-to-back possessions to secure the win.

Isaac Stopke scored on a 42 yard burst up the middle to put the Eagles (6-6, 4-4) on top in the first quarter. Stopke finished with 130 yards rushing.

Inagawa’s touchdown capped a 14-play, 90-yard drive and Herman scored on the first snap after Morehead State missed a field goal that would have tied the game with 3:19 remaining.

The Eagles kicked a field goal with 22 seconds left but couldn’t convert an onside kick.

It’s the third straight title for Drake.

