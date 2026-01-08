UC Davis visits UCSB following Shaw’s 20-point performance

UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 1-2 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (9-6, 2-2 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces UC Davis after CJ Shaw scored 20 points in UCSB’s 74-65 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Gauchos are 6-1 in home games. UCSB is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 1-2 in Big West play. UC Davis is second in the Big West with 16.6 assists per game led by Brayden Fagbemi averaging 4.7.

UCSB makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). UC Davis averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UCSB allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is shooting 43.3% and averaging 14.9 points for the Gauchos. Zion Sensley is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Connor Sevilla averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc. Nils Cooper is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 80.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press