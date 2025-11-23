East Tennessee State hosts Russell and UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (1-5) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-1)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits East Tennessee State after MJ Russell scored 24 points in UL Monroe’s 83-80 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Buccaneers are 3-0 on their home court. East Tennessee State is fifth in the SoCon in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. Jordan McCullum paces the Buccaneers with 6.2 boards.

The Warhawks are 0-3 in road games. UL Monroe gives up 79.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

East Tennessee State averages 79.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 79.5 UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Taylor II averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Cam Morris III is shooting 65.1% and averaging 15.6 points.

Russell is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Warhawks. Krystian Lewis is averaging 12.5 points and 3.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press