Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
42.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

No. 25 NC State Wolfpack and the Seton Hall Pirates square off

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Seton Hall Pirates (5-0) vs. NC State Wolfpack (4-0)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -10.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 NC State takes on Seton Hall in Lahaina, Hawaii.

NC State went 12-19 overall with a 7-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Wolfpack averaged 69.6 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Pirates have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Seton Hall has a 4-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.