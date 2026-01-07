Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
46.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Williams’ 22 pushes N.C. State over Boston College 79-71

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CHESNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Darrion Williams scored 22 points and hit four 3-pointers as North Carolina State withstood a second-half push to beat Boston College 79-71 on Tuesday night in ACC play.

Williams went 8 of 18 from the field and 4 of 7 from behind the arc for N.C. State (11-5, 2-1), which shot 48% overall and finished 13 of 22 from 3-point range. Terrance Arceneaux added 12 points off the bench, knocking down three 3-pointers, while Matt Able scored 11 points with six rebounds.

N.C. State carried a 40-32 halftime lead and maintained control most of the night with timely perimeter shooting. Alyn Breed opened the second half with a pull-up jumper, and Paul McNeil Jr. later buried a 3-pointer to extend the margin to nine. When Boston College crept within three midway through the half, the Wolfpack answered with a short run capped by a tip-in dunk from Musa Sagnia.

Boston College (7-8, 0-2) continued to hang around behind Fred Payne, who matched his career high of 22 points by the 11:22 mark of the second half. Payne finished with 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and went 7 of 8 at the line.

Williams put the game away late, drilling two 3-pointers in the final four minutes to restore a double-digit cushion. McNeil added a late 3 as N.C. State closed it out at the line.

Up next

N.C. State travels to Florida State on Saturday.

Boston College faces No. 20 Louisville on the road this Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.