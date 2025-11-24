Skip to main content
UC Riverside and Grambling square off for non-conference matchup

By AP News

Grambling Tigers (3-3) at UC Riverside Highlanders (3-3)

Riverside, California; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Antonio Munoz and Grambling visit Marqui Worthy and UC Riverside in cross-conference action.

The Highlanders are 1-1 in home games. UC Riverside has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 1-3 on the road. Grambling averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UC Riverside is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling averages 71.3 points per game, equal to what UC Riverside allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Henderson is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 15.2 points. Worthy is shooting 53.4% and averaging 15.2 points.

Jamil Muttilib is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.7 points and two steals. Munoz is averaging 13.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

