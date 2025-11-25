Skip to main content
Simpsom leads Alabama State against New Mexico after 20-point outing

By AP News

Alabama State Hornets (3-4) at New Mexico Lobos (4-2)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits New Mexico after Micah Simpsom scored 20 points in Alabama State’s 83-68 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Lobos have gone 3-0 in home games. New Mexico ranks second in the MWC with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Tomislav Buljan averaging 7.2.

The Hornets are 1-3 in road games. Alabama State is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

New Mexico is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game New Mexico allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buljan is shooting 55.8% and averaging 12.8 points for the Lobos. Jake Hall is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Simpsom is averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hornets. Asjon Anderson is averaging 17.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

