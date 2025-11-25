No. 12 Gonzaga faces Maryland

Maryland Terrapins (5-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-0)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland and No. 12 Gonzaga square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 in non-conference play. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 29.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Graham Ike averaging 7.5.

The Terrapins have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Maryland scores 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

Gonzaga scores 94.2 points, 21.9 more per game than the 72.3 Maryland gives up. Maryland scores 18.5 more points per game (80.8) than Gonzaga gives up to opponents (62.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is shooting 54.2% and averaging 17.7 points for the Bulldogs. Adam Miller is averaging 10.3 points.

Pharrel Payne is averaging 18.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Terrapins. David Coit is averaging 17.2 points.

By The Associated Press