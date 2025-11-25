Killyan Toure scores 20 points to lead No. 15 Iowa State past Creighton, 78-60

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman Killyan Toure scored a career-high 20 points and No. 15 Iowa State beat Creighton 78-60 on Tuesday in the second round of the Players Era Championship.

Despite missing co-leading scorer Tamin Lipsey, who injured his groin in Monday’s 83-82 win over St. John’s, the Cyclones kept Creighton at arm’s length for most of the game.

Joshua Jefferson had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Blake Buchanan has 12 points and nine rebounds, and Milan Momcilovic finished with 10 points for the Cyclones (6-0).

Creighton (3-3) had four players finish in double figures, led by Jasen Green and Josh Dix, who both had 15 points. Hudson Greer had 12 points, while Isaac Traudt contributed 10.

Lipsey, who suffered a groin injury at the end of last season and an MCL injury that sidelined him for six weeks during the preseason, had been the team’s spark plug, averaging 18.4 points on 50.7% shooting.

Instead, it was France native Toure, who came into the game averaging 8.6 points per game, but who sparked the offense with 10 points 50% shooting in the first half.

Iowa State established its domination near the rim early and ended up outscoring the Bluejays in the paint, 52-20.

The Cyclones also scored 19 points on Creighton’s 17 turnovers.

Up next

Both teams continue play in the Players Era Championship on Wednesday, with opponents and times to be determined.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press