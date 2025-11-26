No. 12 Gonzaga carves up Maryland defense in 100-61 rout at Players Era Championship

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Braden Huff scored 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting as No. 12 Gonzaga shredded Maryland’s defense in a 100-61 blowout Tuesday night at the Players Era Championship.

Emmanuel Innocenti added 15 points off the bench on five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (7-0). Steele Venters had 14 points, including four 3s, and Graham Ike scored 13.

Mario Saint-Supery racked up nine of Gonzaga’s 30 assists on 37 baskets.

Pharrel Payne paced Maryland (5-2) with 14 points. Darius Adams added 13 and Andre Mills scored 11, but the Terrapins committed 18 turnovers and got outrebounded 39-29. They shot just 36% from the field, including 5 for 21 (24%) from 3-point range.

Gonzaga shot 42.4% from behind the arc (14 for 33) and 57.8% from the floor overall. The Bulldogs got 51 points from their bench to nine for the Terps.

Gonzaga led by 21 with 8:10 left in the first half but Maryland cut it to 36-27 with 2:45 remaining in the period. During that 16-4 run, Adams had five points and Payne made four free throws.

Venters hit a 3 at the buzzer to extend Gonzaga’s lead to 47-32 at the break.

Maryland got no closer than 14 in the second half, and the Zags extended their largest lead to 42.

Gonzaga and Maryland will play teams to be determined in the final round of the event. Gonzaga won both its pool games, while Maryland went 1-1.

