Imari Berry scores 17 and No. 23 Louisville women blow past East Tennessee State 88-50

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Imari Berry scored an early sesaon-high 17 points off the bench and No. 23 Louisville overcame a slow start to blow out East Tennessee State 88-50 on Saturday.

Berry made 4 of 6 shots overall, 3 of 4 3-pointers and 6 of 6 free throws. She was one of four Louisville players to grab six rebounds. Another of the four was Laura Ziegler, who scored 16 points and had seven assists. Elif Istanbulluoglu scored 15 points for the Cardinals (6-2).

ETSU kept it close in the first quarter and trailed only 22-18 heading to the second. Anala Nelson opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer that got the Bucs within 22-21 but Louisville then went on a seven-minute 21-0 run to take control. The halftime score was 45-29 and it was 70-40 entering the final period.

Nelson and Carmen Richardson each scored 13 points to lead the Bucs (2-6).

The game was part of a multi-team event co-hosted by Louisville and Bellarmine. Saturday’s games were played at Bellarmine’s Knights Hall.

Up next

Sunday’s games will be played at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center: ETSU will take on Eastern Illinois and the event finale will feature Louisville against Bellarmine.

