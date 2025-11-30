Skip to main content
Ward scores 19 as CSU Fullerton takes down Pepperdine 83-69

By AP News

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Ward’s 19 points helped CSU Fullerton defeat Pepperdine 83-69 on Saturday.

Ward went 9 of 20 from the field for the Titans (3-5). Landon Seaman scored 17 points and added eight rebounds.

Javon Cooley and Luka Vudragovic each scored 13 points for the Waves (3-5). Styles Phipps also had 11 points and four assists.

CSU Fullerton took the lead with 6:51 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Ward led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 40-33 at the break. Ward led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

