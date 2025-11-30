Skip to main content
Jones grabs 11-yard score in OT to give Middle Tennessee 31-24 win over New Mexico State

By AP News

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — AJ Jones caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Roman Gagliano in the first overtime to send Middle Tennesee over New Mexico State 31-24 in the final game of the season for both teams on Saturday.

Jones also caught a 24-yarder just before the end of the first half to put the Blue Raiders (3-9, 2-6 Conference USA) ahead at the break. Gagliano threw a touchdown pass to Landon Collins in the fourth quarter, and finished 24-of-42 passing for 260 yards.

Collins paced Middle Tennessee with 81 yards receiving on five catches. DJ Taylor had 77 rushing yards on four touches, scoring a 64-yard TD in the first quarter.

Adam Damante had 311 yards passing and two touchdowns, but threw two interceptions for the Aggies (5-7, 2-6). TK King racked up 178 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 10 catches. Ryan Hawk’s 35-yard field goal with 58 seconds left in regulation sent the game to overtime.

Penalty woes derailed New Mexico State’s overtime possession, with two false starts forcing a first-and-15 and second-and-20. Third-string quarterback Parker Awad came into the game for the overtime frame after an injury to Damante.

