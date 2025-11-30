Skip to main content
Old Dominion visits William & Mary after Haskins' 20-point game

By AP News

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5) at William & Mary Tribe (6-2)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -6.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary hosts Old Dominion after Cade Haskins scored 20 points in William & Mary’s 92-58 win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Tribe are 2-0 on their home court. William & Mary is third in the CAA in rebounding averaging 36.6 rebounds. Kilian Brockhoff leads the Tribe with 5.4 boards.

The Monarchs are 0-5 in road games. Old Dominion ranks ninth in the Sun Belt giving up 76.5 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

William & Mary averages 86.1 points, 9.6 more per game than the 76.5 Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 75.1 points per game, 3.1 more than the 72.0 William & Mary gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haskins averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Kyle Pulliam is shooting 47.2% and averaging 11.0 points.

Jared Turner is shooting 48.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 6.4 points. LJ Thomas is averaging 12.5 points, four assists and 1.5 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

