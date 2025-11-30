No. 7 Texas Tech and No. 11 BYU square off in the Big 12 Championship

No. 11 BYU (11-1) vs. No. 7 Texas Tech (11-1), Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Texas Tech by 12.5. Against the spread: Texas Tech 11-1, BYU 9-3.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Texas Tech Offense

Overall: 489.2 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 295.6 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 193.6 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 43.2 points per game (3rd)

Texas Tech Defense

Overall: 259.0 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 190.1 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 68.9 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 11.3 points per game (3rd)

BYU Offense

Overall: 414.0 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 219.5 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 194.5 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 34.0 points per game (22nd)

BYU Defense

Overall: 324.6 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 205.6 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 119.0 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 17.8 points per game (14th)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down. Texas Tech ranks 11th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 29.8% of the time. BYU ranks 16th, allowing a 32.3% third down conversion rate.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Texas Tech is 5th in the FBS at +13, and BYU ranks 7th at +12.

Texas Tech ranks 92nd in the FBS averaging 58.7 penalty yards per game, compared to BYU’s 35th-ranked 46.4 per-game average.

BYU is 9th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 72.1% of trips.

Texas Tech is 64th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:07, compared to BYU’s 10th-ranked average of 33:08.

Team leaders

Texas Tech

Passing: Behren Morton, 2,428 yards, 20 TDs, 4 INTs, 67.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Cameron Dickey, 1,025 yards on 180 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Caleb Douglas, 822 yards on 54 catches, 7 TDs

BYU

Passing: Bear Bachmeier, 2,593 yards, 14 TDs, 4 INTs, 64.6 completion percentage

Rushing: LJ Martin, 1,229 yards on 217 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Parker Kingston, 804 yards on 57 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Texas Tech won 49-0 over West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 29. Morton led Texas Tech with 310 yards on 25-of-32 passing (78.1%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Dickey had 79 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding three receptions for 17 yards and one touchdown. Douglas had five receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

BYU won 41-21 over UCF on Saturday, Nov. 29. Bachmeier passed for 289 yards on 21-of-25 attempts (84.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Martin had 95 rushing yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns, adding five receptions for 35 yards. Kingston recorded 126 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

By The Associated Press