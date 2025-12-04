San Diego takes on San Jose State on 3-game skid

San Diego Toreros (3-4) at San Jose State Spartans (3-5)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego comes into the matchup against San Jose State as losers of three straight games.

The Spartans have gone 2-1 in home games. San Jose State is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Toreros are 0-1 on the road. San Diego is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

San Jose State scores 72.0 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 72.7 San Diego gives up. San Diego has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 46.6% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Garland is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Jermaine Washington is averaging 11.4 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 40.5%.

Toneari Lane is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 11 points. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 11.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press