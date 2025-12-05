Washington visits No. 24 USC after Steinbach’s 29-point showing

Washington Huskies (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays No. 24 USC after Hannes Steinbach scored 29 points in Washington’s 82-80 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Trojans are 3-0 in home games. USC is 8-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Huskies are 0-1 against Big Ten opponents. Washington scores 82.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

USC averages 90.6 points, 17.0 more per game than the 73.6 Washington allows. Washington averages 82.3 points per game, 4.8 more than the 77.5 USC gives up to opponents.

The Trojans and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Baker-Mazara is shooting 46.9% and averaging 20.9 points for the Trojans. Rodney Rice is averaging 20.3 points.

Quimari Peterson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Wesley Yates III is averaging 16.3 points and 1.9 steals.

By The Associated Press