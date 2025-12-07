Zach Davis steps up with first career double-double and Memphis holds off Baylor 78-71

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Zach Davis had 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead Memphis in a 78-71 victory over Baylor on Saturday.

Davis, who averaged 7.1 points and 4.1 rebounds coming in, had his first career double-double with career highs in points and rebounds. He scored 22 points in two games last season and his previous high in rebounds was 10, also twice last season when he played for South Carolina.

The Bears used an 11-0 run to take a 53-45 lead with 12 1/2 minutes left in the second half. Memphis caught them at 56-all with 10 minutes left and the Tigers took the lead for good when Sincere Parker hit two free throws with 5 minutes remaining.

Davis scored seven points for Memphis in the next couple of minutes and the Tigers went on to lead 71-65 heading to the final minute.

Aaron Bradshaw scored 17 points, Dug McDaniel 11 and Parker 10 for Memphis. McDaniel had seven assists.

Tounde Yessoufou scored 22 points for Baylor and Cameron Carr had 13 points with 10 rebounds.

The Bears made only 2 of 8 shots in the final 5 1/2 minutes and Memphis closed with a 3-for-11 shooting slump. For the game, Memphis shot 41% and Baylor 34%.

Memphis led for the final 17 minutes of the first half and took a 37-34 halftime lead.

Although there were seven lead changes, Memphis led for 28 minutes-plus.

Up next

Baylor: Norfolk State visits on Wednesday.

Memphis: at No. 6 Louisville on Saturday.

