Cunningham’s career best 30 points helps No. 2 Texas women defeat Prairie View 101-42

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Breya Cunningham had a career-best 30 points to go with 14 rebounds, and No. 2 Texas accelerated after a slow start to defeat Prairie View A&M 101-42 on Sunday.

Cunningham’s previous best was 21 points for Arizona against BYU last season as a sophomore before transferring to Texas (10-0).

Prairie View (2-6) has players with height comparable to the 6-foot-4 Cunningham, but they could not contend with her inside. She converted 12 of 18 from the field in 28 minutes.

Madison Booker had 13 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for Texas, which has won 32 straight home games. Kyla Oldacre scored 17, and Rori Harmon produced nine rebounds and 10 assists.

CJ Wilson led Prairie View with 21 points. She scored 17 in the first half, helping PVAMU go to the locker room trailing by a relatively close 15 points.

Texas aided the Panthers by shooting just 37% in the half, but the Longhorns made 58% from the field and outscored Prairie View 32-7 in the third quarter to pull away.

Texas has been without rotation players Aaliyah Crump (foot), Bryanna Preston (ankle) and Ashton Judd (knee) for its last five games. Judd has yet to appear in a game.

Longhorns coach Vic Schaefer used a seven-player rotation while beating nationally ranked UCLA, South Carolina and North Carolina in recent games. Booker, Harmon and Jordan Lee played either the entire 40 minutes of those games or close to that. Booker and Lee played nearly the entire game against Pennsylvania.

Facing overmatched Prairie View, Schaefer was able to give them a lighter work load by adding freshman Grace Prenter and former walk-on Sarah Graves as subs.

Up next

Prairie View A&M is at UTSA on Saturday, and Texas is at UT Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press