Dent scores 21 as Saint Mary’s defeats Davidson 70-61

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Joshua Dent had 21 points in Saint Mary’s 70-61 win over Davidson on Sunday.

Dent added five assists for the Gaels (9-1). Andrew McKeever scored 15 points and added 13 rebounds. Mikey Lewis shot 5 for 18, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Sam Brown led the way for the Wildcats (7-2) with 16 points and two steals. Roberts Blums added 11 points for Davidson. Josh Scovens also had eight points.

Saint Mary’s led Davidson at the half, 27-24, with Dent (nine points) its high scorer before the break.

Harry Wessels’ jump shot with 6:57 remaining in the second half gave Saint Mary’s the lead for good at 53-51.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press