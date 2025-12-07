Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
55.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Dent scores 21 as Saint Mary’s defeats Davidson 70-61

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Joshua Dent had 21 points in Saint Mary’s 70-61 win over Davidson on Sunday.

Dent added five assists for the Gaels (9-1). Andrew McKeever scored 15 points and added 13 rebounds. Mikey Lewis shot 5 for 18, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Sam Brown led the way for the Wildcats (7-2) with 16 points and two steals. Roberts Blums added 11 points for Davidson. Josh Scovens also had eight points.

Saint Mary’s led Davidson at the half, 27-24, with Dent (nine points) its high scorer before the break.

Harry Wessels’ jump shot with 6:57 remaining in the second half gave Saint Mary’s the lead for good at 53-51.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.