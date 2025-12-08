USC and TCU square off in the Alamo Bowl

TCU (8-4) vs. USC (9-3), Dec. 30 at 9 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: USC by 6.5. Against the spread: USC 5-7, TCU 6-5-1.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

USC Offense

Overall: 471.6 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 297.3 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 174.3 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 36.5 points per game (13th)

USC Defense

Overall: 348.8 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 203.3 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 145.4 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 22.4 points per game (46th)

TCU Offense

Overall: 425.3 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 292.8 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 132.6 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 30.8 points per game (43rd)

TCU Defense

Overall: 377.6 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 242.8 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 134.8 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 25.2 points per game (73rd)

Both teams perform well on third down. USC is 5th in the FBS, converting 52.1% of the time. TCU ranks 23rd, converting 46.8%.

TCU is 98th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 87.2% of trips. USC’s red zone offense ranks 19th, scoring on 91.2% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 3,431 yards, 23 TDs, 8 INTs, 66.2 completion percentage

Rushing: King Miller, 873 yards on 131 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Makai Lemon, 1,156 yards on 79 catches, 11 TDs

TCU

Passing: Josh Hoover, 3,472 yards, 29 TDs, 13 INTs, 65.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremy Payne, 550 yards on 97 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Eric McAlister, 1,121 yards on 64 catches, 10 TDs

Last game

USC defeated UCLA 29-10 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Maiava led USC with 257 yards on 21-of-29 passing (72.4%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Miller carried the ball 17 times for 124 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding four receptions for 42 yards. Ja’Kobi Lane had three receptions for 52 yards.

TCU won 45-23 over Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 29. Hoover led TCU with 306 yards on 19-of-22 passing (86.4%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Payne carried the ball 26 times for 174 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for 44 yards. McAlister had eight receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown.

