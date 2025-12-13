Pippen leads Cal against Northwestern State after 24-point outing

Northwestern State Demons (2-7, 1-1 Southland) at California Golden Bears (9-1)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -20.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Northwestern State after Justin Pippen scored 24 points in Cal’s 93-71 win against the Dominican (CA) Penguins.

The Golden Bears are 8-0 on their home court. Cal is 8-1 against opponents over .500.

The Demons are 1-6 in road games. Northwestern State is 0-6 against opponents over .500.

Cal is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 50.3% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Camden averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Dai Dai Ames is shooting 53.6% and averaging 18.1 points.

Micah Thomas is averaging 16.4 points for the Demons. Justin Redmond is averaging 10.0 points.

