Cal Baptist hosts Smith and UCSD

UCSD Tritons (5-4, 1-0 Big West) at Cal Baptist Lancers (6-4)

Riverside, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on Cal Baptist after Rosa Smith scored 27 points in UCSD’s 75-45 win over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Lancers have gone 4-1 in home games. Cal Baptist is third in the WAC scoring 69.7 points while shooting 37.4% from the field.

The Tritons have gone 1-3 away from home. UCSD is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cal Baptist averages 69.7 points, 10.6 more per game than the 59.1 UCSD gives up. UCSD has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points greater than the 34.5% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Bucher is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 11 points. Lauren Olsen is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.1 points.

Erin Condron is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 12.4 points and 4.0 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press