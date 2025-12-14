Cal Baptist hosts Smith and UCSD

Skip to main content
UCSD Tritons (5-4, 1-0 Big West) at Cal Baptist Lancers (6-4)

Riverside, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on Cal Baptist after Rosa Smith scored 27 points in UCSD’s 75-45 win over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Lancers have gone 4-1 in home games. Cal Baptist is third in the WAC scoring 69.7 points while shooting 37.4% from the field.

The Tritons have gone 1-3 away from home. UCSD is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cal Baptist averages 69.7 points, 10.6 more per game than the 59.1 UCSD gives up. UCSD has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points greater than the 34.5% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Bucher is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 11 points. Lauren Olsen is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.1 points.

Erin Condron is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 12.4 points and 4.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

