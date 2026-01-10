Skip to main content
Forwards Donavan Phillip of North Carolina State and Jasmine Aikey of Stanford win Hermann Trophies

By AP News

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Forwards Donavan Phillip of North Carolina State and Jasmine Aikey of Stanford were voted Hermann Trophy winners on Friday as the top college soccer players in the United States.

Phillip, a junior from Saint Lucia who turned 21 last Sunday, scored 19 goals as the Wolfpack reached the NCAA championship game, which it lost to Washington in extra time.

Aikey, a 20-year-old senior from Palo Alto, California, scored 21 goals for Stanford, which lost the NCAA final to Florida. She signed Thursday with Denver of the NWSL.

Voting by coaches is conducted annually by the Missouri Athletic Club.

