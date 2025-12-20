Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
53.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

50 Cent’s ‘Many Men’ electrifies Oklahoma crowd, and Sooners score two plays later

Sponsored by:
By AP News
CFP Alabama Oklahoma Football

CFP Alabama Oklahoma Football

Photo Icon View Photo

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma appears to have gotten a boost from 50 Cent.

The rapper performed his 2003 hit “Many Men (Wish Death)” between the third and fourth quarters of the Oklahoma-Alabama first-round College Football Playoff game. The Sooners have used it as a hype song in recent weeks. Two plays later, Oklahoma’s Deion Burks caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from John Mateer to cut Alabama’s lead to 27-24.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.