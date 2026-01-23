Skip to main content
No. 10 Iowa blows a 17-point lead in the last 3:00, then outlasts No. 15 Maryland 85-78 in overtime

By AP News

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ava Heiden scored 20 points, and No. 10 Iowa recovered in overtime to beat No. 15 Maryland 85-78 after the Hawkeyes blew a 17-point lead in the final three minutes of regulation Thursday night.

Iowa (17-2 8-0) remained unbeaten in Big Ten play, but not without a scare. The Terrapins trailed 66-49 in the fourth quarter before coming all the way back and tying the game at 73 on Oluchi Okananwa’s 3-pointer with 9.3 seconds remaining.

Maryland (17-4, 5-4) briefly led in overtime, but its offense dried up late and the Hawkeyes pulled away again. Maryland lost its second straight after the Terps were beaten 97-67 at UCLA last weekend.

Chazadi Wright scored 18 points for the Hawkeyes, who have won seven in a row. Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Maryland.

Iowa and No. 3 UCLA are undefeated in Big Ten play this season, although the Hawkeyes will be tested again when they face No. 12 Ohio State this weekend.

Iowa led 33-27 at the half and went on an 8-2 run to push their lead to nine at the end of the third quarter. Then Journey Houston scored three straight baskets in the fourth to make it 54-42.

It was a 17-point advantage before Maryland began its rally with a three-point play by Addi Mack, then a pair of free throws by Okananwa following a quick Iowa turnover. Saylor Poffenbarger’s 3-pointer cut the lead to nine.

It was 71-64 when Mack made a layup with 30.2 seconds left. Then a steal and layup by Kyndal Walker cut it to three. After Iowa turned the ball over yet again, Okananwa’s two free throws made it 71-70 with 22.6 seconds left.

Kylie Feuerbach’s two free throws pushed the lead back to three, but Okananwa’s 3-pointer tied it, and Wright’s jumper at the other end was blocked.

Up next

Iowa: At Ohio State on Sunday.

Maryland: Hosts Washington on Wednesday night.

___

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

