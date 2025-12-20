UNLV hosts Fresno State following Collins’ 24-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5) at UNLV Rebels (4-6)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -7.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits UNLV after Zaon Collins scored 24 points in Fresno State’s 89-87 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Rebels have gone 2-2 at home. UNLV ranks fifth in the MWC with 15.2 assists per game led by Howard Fleming Jr. averaging 2.8.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-1 away from home. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

UNLV is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Fresno State allows to opponents. Fresno State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than UNLV gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.1 points for the Rebels. Issac Williamson is averaging 12.3 points.

Collins is averaging 14.7 points, 5.2 assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press