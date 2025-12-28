Holcombe and the Utah Valley Wolverines host conference foe Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (10-3) at Utah Valley Wolverines (10-3)

Orem, Utah; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dominique Daniels Jr. and Cal Baptist take on Jackson Holcombe and Utah Valley in WAC play Monday.

The Wolverines have gone 6-0 at home. Utah Valley has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lancers are 3-2 on the road. Cal Baptist ranks second in college basketball with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Ndong averaging 3.4.

Utah Valley makes 52.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Cal Baptist averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Utah Valley allows.

The Wolverines and Lancers face off Monday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holcombe is averaging 15.5 points, eight rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Daniels is averaging 20.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

By The Associated Press