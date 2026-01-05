San Jose State hosts Fresno State after Heidbreder’s 25-point performance

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-8, 0-3 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (5-9, 0-3 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State faces San Jose State after Jake Heidbreder scored 25 points in Fresno State’s 66-65 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Spartans have gone 4-3 at home. San Jose State averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

San Jose State scores 74.6 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 72.0 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than San Jose State gives up.

The Spartans and Bulldogs face off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Garland is scoring 20.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Spartans. Yaphet Moundi is averaging 12.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the last 10 games.

Wilson Jacques is averaging 8.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Heidbreder is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

