Williams and CSU Fullerton host CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (10-7, 3-2 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (7-10, 2-3 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces CSU Northridge after Christian WIlliams scored 22 points in CSU Fullerton’s 88-71 victory against the UCSD Tritons.

The Titans have gone 4-3 in home games. CSU Fullerton is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Matadors are 3-2 in Big West play. CSU Northridge averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game CSU Fullerton gives up.

The Titans and Matadors face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Ward is averaging 14.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Titans. Landon Seaman is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Larry Hughes Jr. is averaging 19.1 points and 2.1 steals for the Matadors. Josiah Davis is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 85.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Matadors: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press