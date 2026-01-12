Duquesne takes on Dayton following Guinyard’s 20-point showing

Dayton Flyers (12-4, 3-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-7, 1-2 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays Dayton after Tarence Guinyard scored 20 points in Duquesne’s 97-90 overtime loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Dukes are 8-2 on their home court. Duquesne ranks seventh in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. Jakub Necas paces the Dukes with 5.9 boards.

The Flyers are 3-0 in conference matchups. Dayton ranks ninth in the A-10 shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

Duquesne’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Dayton gives up. Dayton has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The Dukes and Flyers match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guinyard is averaging 16.9 points and 5.2 assists for the Dukes. Jimmie Williams is averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

Javon Bennett is shooting 37.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Flyers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 86.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press