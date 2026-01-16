CSU Northridge hosts Long Beach State following Davis’ 23-point performance

Long Beach State Beach (7-11, 3-3 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (11-8, 4-3 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts Long Beach State after Josiah Davis scored 23 points in CSU Northridge’s 84-79 win over the UCSD Tritons.

The Matadors have gone 8-0 in home games. CSU Northridge averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Beach are 3-3 in Big West play. Long Beach State gives up 76.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.5 points per game.

CSU Northridge averages 81.1 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 76.8 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

The Matadors and Beach match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Hughes Jr. is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 18.4 points and 1.9 steals. Davis is averaging 16.1 points and 6.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Gavin Sykes is averaging 18.1 points for the Beach. Petar Majstorovic is averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 7-3, averaging 85.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Beach: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press