No. 14 North Carolina visits Cal following Veesaar’s 26-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (14-3, 2-2 ACC) at California Golden Bears (13-5, 1-4 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 North Carolina takes on Cal after Henri Veesaar scored 26 points in North Carolina’s 95-90 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears are 12-2 on their home court. Cal scores 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 2-2 against ACC opponents. North Carolina scores 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

Cal’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.5 per game Cal allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Golden Bears. John Camden is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Caleb Wilson is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Veesaar is averaging 18.5 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press