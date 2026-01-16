Marsh and USC host No. 5 Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers (16-1, 6-0 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (14-3, 3-3 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC faces No. 5 Purdue after Jordan Marsh scored 20 points in USC’s 88-71 win over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Trojans are 7-1 in home games. USC is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Boilermakers are 6-0 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is 11-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

USC’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Purdue gives up. Purdue scores 9.8 more points per game (86.0) than USC gives up to opponents (76.2).

The Trojans and Boilermakers face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 19.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Trojans. Ezra Ausar is averaging 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the past 10 games.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 13.2 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press