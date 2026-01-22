Agee’s 23-point, 10-rebound double-double powers Texas A&M to 88-68 win over Mississippi State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Rashaun Agee had 23 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists as Texas A&M cruised by Mississippi State 88-68 on Wednesday night.

The Aggies (15-4, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) have won eight of their last nine, their only loss coming at the hands of then-No. 24 Tennessee 87-82 in double overtime.

Agee was 7 of 14 from the field and 9 for 9 from the free-throw line. His nine double-doubles this season are second most in the SEC behind Florida’s Rueben Chinyelu (10).

Rylan Griffen added 15 points, and Jacari Lane and Pop Isaacs each scored 10 for Texas A&M. Lane led the Aggies with six assists.

Texas A&M led for over 32 minutes of game time, last trailing just before the midway point of the first half. Agee made a layup to put the Aggies ahead 19-18, and they did not trail again, holding a 44-33 lead at the break.

Brandon Walker scored 16 points in 19 minutes off the bench for the Bulldogs (10-9, 2-4). King Grace had 13 points, Josh Hubbard 12 points and Jayden Epps scored 11. Achor Achor grabbed 10 rebounds to go with six points.

Mississippi State has lost four straight games.

Up next

Texas A&M: The Aggies host South Carolina on Saturday.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs host No. 15 Vanderbilt on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball