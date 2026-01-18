Nate Calmese hits winner with 6.8 left, Wake Forest rallies to beat Florida State 69-68

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nate Calmese scored 18 points, which included the winning jumper with 6.8 seconds left, and Wake Forest rallied for a 69-68 victory over Florida State on Saturday night for the Demon Deacons’ first Atlantic Coast Conference road win this season.

The Demon Deacons used an 11-4 run to pull to 68-67 with 24 seconds left. Florida State called timeout after Calmese’s floater ended the scoring, and the Seminoles’ Robert McCray V missed a potential winning shot that hit the front of the rim to end it.

Calmese finished 8-of-19 shooting. Juke Harris and Myles Colvin added 15 points apiece for Wake Forest (11-7, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which trailed 65-54 with 4:26 remaining.

Chauncey Wiggins scored 15 points to lead Florida State (7-11, 0-5). McCray finished with 12 points and five assists but committed 11 turnovers. Thomas Bassong chipped in with 11 points for the Seminoles.

Florida State scored the last four points of the first half to go up 34-31 at the break. Martin Somerville scored seven of his nine points in the first half for the Seminoles. Calmese scored 10 first half-points to pace Wake Forest.

Up next

Wake Forest: Hosts SMU on Tuesday.

Florida State: At Miami on Tuesday.

