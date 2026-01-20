Washington State visits San Diego following Moore’s 32-point game

Washington State Cougars (8-12, 3-4 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (8-12, 2-5 WCC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts Washington State after Tim Moore Jr. scored 32 points in San Diego’s 113-67 win over the Bethesda (CA) Flames.

The Toreros are 7-4 in home games. San Diego has a 5-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Cougars have gone 3-4 against WCC opponents. Washington State is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

San Diego’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game San Diego gives up.

The Toreros and Cougars face off Wednesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Assane Diop is averaging 4.7 points for the Toreros. Toneari Lane is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rihards Vavers is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 9.4 points. Aaron Glass is shooting 45.8% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

