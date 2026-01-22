Ohio hosts Akron following Paveletzke’s 23-point game

Akron Zips (15-4, 6-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (11-9, 5-3 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts Akron after Jackson Paveletzke scored 23 points in Ohio’s 80-77 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bobcats are 8-3 in home games. Ohio is eighth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 77.2 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Zips are 6-1 in MAC play. Akron is second in the MAC scoring 93.0 points per game and is shooting 52.0%.

Ohio scores 78.2 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 75.8 Akron gives up. Akron averages 15.8 more points per game (93.0) than Ohio allows to opponents (77.2).

The Bobcats and Zips face off Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paveletzke is averaging 17.7 points and 4.7 assists for the Bobcats. Aidan Hadaway is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tavari Johnson is averaging 20.1 points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Zips. Amani Lyles is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 90.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press