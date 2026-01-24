Skip to main content
Momcilovic’s 29 points lead No. 9 Iowa State past Oklahoma State 84-71

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Iowa St Oklahoma St Basketball

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Milan Momcilovic scored 29 points, and No. 9 Iowa State defeated Oklahoma State 84-71 on Saturday.

Momcilovic made 8 of 12 field goals, including 5 of 9 3-pointers, and all eight of his free throw attempts. The 6-foot-8 junior guard has averaged 27.7 points in his past three games.

Joshua Jefferson added 20 points for Iowa State, (18-2, 5-2 Big 12), which led by 30 points at halftime.

Kanye Clary and Jaylen Curry each scored 19 points for the Cowboys (14-6, 2-5), who outscored the Cyclones 50-33 in the second half, but lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Iowa State jumped out to an 11-2 lead. Momcilovic hit a 3-pointer, was fouled and made the free throw to push Iowa State’s lead to 23-4 seven minutes into the game. Oklahoma State missed nine of its first 10 shots and its first six 3-pointers.

Iowa State kept the pressure on and led 51-21 at halftime. Momcilovic scored 19 points in the first half as Cyclones made nine of 17 3-pointers before the break.

The start of the game was moved up an hour because of a winter storm that slowed travel. There was free general admission, and Oklahoma State’s fans were lively until the end.

Despite Oklahoma State’s first-half performance, most of the fans who braved the cold to show up at Gallagher-Iba Arena stayed for the second half.

Those who hung around got to see a better version of the Cowboys. They cut their deficit to 10 points on a 3-pointer by Clary with 1:37 remaining before the Cyclones hung on.

Oklahoma State held a moment of silence during pregame and a halftime ceremony honoring the 10 members of the school’s athletic program who died in a plane crash on Jan. 27, 2001.

Up next

Iowa State: Hosts Colorado on Thursday.

Oklahoma State: Visits Utah next Saturday.

___

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

