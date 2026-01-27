Shelley and the Loyola Marymount Lions host conference foe Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers (10-12, 3-6 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (11-11, 2-7 WCC)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josiah Lake and Oregon State visit Jalen Shelley and Loyola Marymount in WCC play Wednesday.

The Lions are 8-5 on their home court. Loyola Marymount is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beavers are 3-6 in WCC play. Oregon State is 4-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Oregon State allows to opponents. Oregon State averages 70.0 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 71.3 Loyola Marymount allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jan Vide is averaging 11.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Lions. Shelley is averaging 14.0 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the past 10 games.

Dez White is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 9.8 points. Lake is averaging 13.4 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Beavers: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press