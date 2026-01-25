Delaware State visits South Carolina State after James’ 22-point game

Delaware State Hornets (5-14, 0-4 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-16, 2-2 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits South Carolina State after Ponce James scored 22 points in Delaware State’s 80-79 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 in home games. South Carolina State averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hornets have gone 0-4 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State is 2-3 in one-possession games.

South Carolina State scores 65.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 71.2 Delaware State allows. Delaware State averages 61.5 points per game, 21.3 fewer points than the 82.8 South Carolina State allows.

The Bulldogs and Hornets face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Johnson is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Noah Treadwell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

James is averaging 14.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Hornets. Miles Webb is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press