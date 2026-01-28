Skip to main content
No. 18 Vanderbilt beats Kentucky 80-55 for its largest victory over the Wildcats since 2008

By AP News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Tanner and Tyler Nickel each scored 19 points, and No. 18 Vanderbilt rolled to its largest victory over Kentucky since 2008 with an 80-55 win on Tuesday night.

Devin McGlockton added 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Commodores (18-3, 5-3 SEC), who raced to a 20-point lead at halftime and never let the cold-shooting Wildcats in the game.

It was the Commodores’ largest halftime lead and win over Kentucky (14-7, 5-3) since Feb. 12, 2008, when they led 40-11 at the break and went on to win 93-52. The 18-3 start to the season is Vanderbilt’s best through 21 games since 1973-74.

Otega Oweh scored 20 points for Kentucky, which shot for just 32% (19 for 59) from the floor and 25% (6 for 24) from 3-point range.

Freshman Chandler Bing had a season-high 11 points in 26 minutes off the bench to help Vanderbilt overcome the absence of second-leading scorer Duke Miles, who sustained a knee injury.

The Commodores scored 28 points off 15 turnovers and dominated from the start, opening a 43-23 halftime lead. The Commodores shot 47% (16 for 34) overall and 50% (7 of 14) from 3-point range in the half while outrebounding the Wildcats 27-16.

Kentucky was just 9 for 29 (28%) in the first half, including 2 for 11 (18%) behind the arc. The Wildcats were outscored 13-4 in the final 4:43 of the half.

Vanderbilt: At Mississippi on Saturday.

Kentucky: At No. 15 Arkansas on Saturday

By JACK WILLIAMS
Associated Press

