Long Beach State plays UC Riverside following Majstorovic’s 21-point performance

Long Beach State Beach (8-13, 4-5 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (7-14, 2-7 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State faces UC Riverside after Petar Majstorovic scored 21 points in Long Beach State’s 74-71 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Highlanders have gone 4-4 at home. UC Riverside is 5-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Beach are 4-5 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State gives up 76.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

UC Riverside scores 71.5 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 76.6 Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than UC Riverside allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Henderson is shooting 40.6% and averaging 16.2 points for the Highlanders. Marqui Worthy is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Majstorovic is averaging 15.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Beach. Gavin Sykes is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press