Sacramento State hosts Montana State following Miller’s 27-point game

Montana State Bobcats (13-8, 7-1 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-13, 2-5 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays Sacramento State after Jed Miller scored 27 points in Montana State’s 91-88 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Hornets have gone 6-1 in home games. Sacramento State is sixth in the Big Sky with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Cherry averaging 6.5.

The Bobcats are 7-1 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Sacramento State averages 77.5 points, 6.8 more per game than the 70.7 Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 79.1 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 82.2 Sacramento State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Williams is averaging 16.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Hornets. Prophet Johnson is averaging 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games.

Miller is averaging 14 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. Patrick McMahon is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 79.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press