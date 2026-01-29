Skip to main content
Florida State builds big first-half lead, holds off Cal 63-61

By AP News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chauncey Wiggins scored 18 points, and Florida State built a big first-half lead and held off California for a 63-61 victory on Wednesday night.

Florida State had a 15-point advantage early in the second half before Cal used a 15-6 run to take its only lead of the second half, 59-58, with 3:45 remaining. It was knotted 60-all before Wiggins’ jumper gave the Seminoles the lead for good with about three minutes left.

Milos Ilic’s free throw ended the scoring for Cal with 2:27 to play. The Golden Bears then missed their last four shots that included a Justin Pippen 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Wiggins shot 7 of 9 from the floor and made three of the Seminoles’ six 3-pointers. Robert McCray V added 11 points for Florida State (9-12, 2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Pippen made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Cal (15-6, 3-5). Chris Bell added 13 points and Dai Dai Ames scored 10. Ilic grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Seminoles finished the first half on a 18-4 run for a 36-23 lead. Wiggins made 5 of 5 from the floor with three 3 pointers before the break. Bell was 4-of-5 shooting and scored 10 first-half points to pace Cal. McCray’s layup to start the second half gave the Seminoles their largest lead, 38-23.

Florida State shot 36.5% (23 of 63) overall and Cal hit 34.5% (20 of 58) from the floor.

It was Cal’s first game at Florida State.

