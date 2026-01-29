Diop, Lane lead San Diego to 92-88 OT win over Pepperdine

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Assane Diop had 21 points and 17 rebounds and Toneari Lane scored eight of his 21 points in overtime as San Diego knocked off Pepperdine 92-88 on Wednesday night.

Lane shot 6 for 12 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Ty-Laur Johnson shot 6 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding six assists for the Toreros (10-13, 4-6 West Coast Conference).

Aaron Clark finished with 31 points for the Waves (6-17, 1-9). Styles Phipps added 21 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for Pepperdine. Danilo Dozic had 17 points and eight rebounds.

San Diego entered halftime down 38-33. Diop paced the team in scoring in the first half with 14 points. San Diego outscored Pepperdine by five points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 75-75.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press