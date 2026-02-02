UCLA hosts Francis and Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-13, 2-9 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (15-7, 7-4 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers visits UCLA after Tariq Francis scored 26 points in Rutgers’ 78-75 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Bruins have gone 12-1 in home games. UCLA has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Scarlet Knights are 2-9 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers gives up 75.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

UCLA is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.2% Rutgers allows to opponents. Rutgers averages 70.4 points per game, 0.5 more than the 69.9 UCLA gives up to opponents.

The Bruins and Scarlet Knights match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 18.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bruins. Trent Perry is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Emmanuel Ogbole is averaging 4.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Harun Zrno is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press