Wyoming visits San Diego State after Bennett’s 22-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (13-9, 4-7 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (15-6, 9-2 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits San Diego State after Khaden Bennett scored 22 points in Wyoming’s 68-57 win against the Colorado State Rams.

The Aztecs are 10-1 on their home court. San Diego State ranks fourth in the MWC in rebounding with 33.7 rebounds. Miles Heide paces the Aztecs with 4.9 boards.

The Cowboys are 4-7 in conference play. Wyoming ranks eighth in the MWC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

San Diego State makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Wyoming has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Wyoming averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game San Diego State allows.

The Aztecs and Cowboys square off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Dixon-Waters is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Aztecs. Miles Byrd is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Leland Walker is averaging 15.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Cowboys. Nasir Meyer is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press