Metheny leads Liberty against Delaware after 29-point game

Liberty Flames (18-3, 10-0 CUSA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (6-15, 2-8 CUSA)

Newark, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays Delaware after Kaden Metheny scored 29 points in Liberty’s 81-65 win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 3-7 on their home court. Delaware is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Flames are 10-0 against CUSA opponents. Liberty is fourth in the CUSA scoring 79.5 points per game and is shooting 52.6%.

Delaware averages 65.2 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 67.1 Liberty allows. Liberty averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Delaware gives up.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Flames square off Wednesday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Bliss is averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Tyler Houser is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Zach Cleveland is averaging 11 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Flames. Brett Decker Jr. is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 2-8, averaging 61.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Flames: 10-0, averaging 78.7 points, 25.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press